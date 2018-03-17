Microsoft wants you to use its browser, Edge, whether you like it or not

Microsoft on Friday released two new test-build versions of its Windows 10 operating system. The latest build includes a big change which is aimed at pushing the company’s web browser, Edge. The problem is, it overrides users’ preference of browser.

The feature is part of Microsoft’s Windows 10 test build 17623, which is available for testers who have opted for Skip Ahead, which allows testers to skip upcoming builds and move straight to the next Windows release.

Microsoft on its blog says that it will start testing a change where links clicked within the Windows Mail app will open on Edge.

“With built-in features for reading, note-taking, Cortana integration, and easy access to services such as SharePoint and OneDrive, Microsoft Edge enables you to be more productive, organized and creative without sacrificing your battery life or security. As always, we look forward to feedback from our WIP community,” the company wrote on its website.

This essentially means even if a user has set Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox or any other browser on their Windows 10, Microsoft will direct you to Edge browser if you have clicked a link within a Windows app. Fortunately, the change is being tested out with a very small number of early testers and most users will not be affected, for now.

Microsoft’s push for its new browser comes months after it launched Edge for mobile platforms in a bid to compete with Chrome and other mobile browsers.

Despite being a preloaded app on most Windows devices, Chrome is still the popular desktop browser.

According to Netmarketshare, a third-party browser tracking platform, Google Chrome had around 59% market share in 2017 as compared to Firefox’s 13%. Microsoft’s Edge comes a distant fourth, with 3.83% market share.