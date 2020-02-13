e-paper
Home / Tech / Microsoft Windows 10 build rolled out, brings revamped Calender app

Microsoft Windows 10 build rolled out, brings revamped Calender app

The latest Windows 10 build comes with a redesigned Calendar app and more customisations.

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The new Calendar app on Windows 10.
The new Calendar app on Windows 10.(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft rolled out a new Windows Insider build for beta testers on the Fast ring. The new Windows 10 build comes with features and improvements. The most important change in this update is the revamped Calendar app.

Microsoft has redesigned the Calendar app on Windows 10 with more customization tools. The new Calendar app can be previewed by Windows Insiders. There are over 30 different themes to choose from the new Calendar app. The Month view has also been improved to include an agenda pane which will show the day’s events. Event creation has also been upgraded to become simpler for users.

Microsoft has also added more space for events by redesigning the account navigation. In the new update users will see the account navigation pane has collapsed to leave more space for their day’s events. Users will find their syncing calendar accounts as clickable icons on the left.

Windows build 19564 update has also made graphic settings improvements. Users will now have better control over designating which GPU their apps run on. Microsoft has pre-populated the app list and GPU preference with the latest update. Users can also add apps of their choice if it’s not in the list.

The latest Windows Build also comes with improvements on East Asian IMEs for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese. This update also fixes the clipboard history issue which required users rebooting their PC. More issues fixed in this update include Windows Ink Workspace crashing and the login screen password field not rendering.

