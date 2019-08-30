Microsoft Windows 10 latest build brings new tablet experience for 2-in-1 PCs

tech

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:09 IST

Microsoft just announced a new updated for Windows 10 which aims to bring back desktop experience for tablet mode. The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build brings a new tablet experience for 2-in-1 convertible PCs.

Windows 10 users who download the latest beta update on their 2-in-1’s will start seeing the new UI changes. Now, when users switch to tablet mode on their 2-in-1’s they will continue to experience the desktop look. Previously, Windows 10 would automatically switch to tablet mode leaving behind the desktop features.

With the latest Windows 10 Insider Build, Microsoft has made some noticeable changes. In tablet mode, users will now see increased spacing between taskbar icons. The search box on taskbar will now be represented as an icon. Microsoft’s File Explorer also switches to touch optimised layout. There’s also a keyboard icon on the right hand corner of the taskbar. The touch keyboard will automatically popup when the user taps on text fields.

These new changes are currently available only for 2-in-1s. Dedicated Windows 10 tablets will continue with the same UI experience.

Microsoft has also introduced a new cloud download option with the latest beta build. The ‘Reset PC option’ will now give users a choice to either download Windows or use local reinstall. The cloud download option will reinstall the existing Windows on your device. The previous option would reset the PC to a new Windows installation from existing Windows files.

“We’ve heard feedback that some of you would prefer to use your high-speed internet connection to speed up this process by just downloading Windows,” Microsoft said.

This Windows 10 Insider Build also brings the new Cortana experience for users in the US. There’s a host of improvements, changes and fixes for Windows which can be found here.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:08 IST