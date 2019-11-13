Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update rolls out with minor features

tech

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:00 IST

Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update is rolling out for all devices. The latest Windows 10 update comes with minor changes and features like creating events quickly, notification settings in the taskbar, new customisation settings for apps and more.

Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update is currently available to download for all devices. It can be downloaded under ‘Updates & Security’ from the settings menu. Let’s take a look at the all the new features coming from Windows 10 November 2019 update. Users can now create events right from the taskbar. Here, users can add an event or reminder from the calendar available in the taskbar.

The latest Windows 10 update also lets users manage notifications in the taskbar. Users can customise notifications through the ‘Manage notifications’ tab in the taskbar. This update also lets users copy and paste images from one PC to another through the cloud clipboard. Users can access this feature through the shortcut – Windows logo + V.

Windows 10 November 2019 update also brings some UI changes with the option to switch from light to dark theme for colours. Users can choose the colour and select either the light or dark theme to go with it. Microsoft is also adding an emoji shortcut in Windows 10. Pressing the Windows logo + period (.) will open an emoji panel.

More features coming with the latest Windows 10 update include automatically backing up folders. Users can select which folders to automatically sync by going to Auto Save > Update folders. You can find the full list of new features for Windows 10 November 2019 update here.