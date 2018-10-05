Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 update has a nasty surprise for users

You may want to postpone downloading and installing Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 October 2018 update. A number of users have complained that the latest update has wiped out backed up content including files, music and photos on their Windows 10 devices.

According to MSPoweruser, the problem seems to be related with OneDrive integration as some users said their non-backed up documents were wiped. The website further points out that rolling back to the previous build won’t fix the problem as well.

Interestingly enough, similar issues were reported by early testers of Windows 10 update (version 1809). “The files I had in my local documents folders are gone, this includes application that I was using, now that folder is empty after the update, I didn’t delete them, the update did. Windows should never do that,” wrote a Windows Insider.

Another user on Twitter who also experienced the same issue warned people to back up data to OneDrive.

Apart from wiping out the local data, Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 October 2018 update is also experiencing issues with the local drivers. ZDnet reports that the company has barred some devices from downloading the new Windows 10 update due to compatibility issues with the Intel Display Audio drivers. According to the website, the glitch leads to an “excessive processor demand and reduced battery life.”

Heads up to anyone updating windows. Apparently, if you have documents saved in your user directory, i.e. users/JohnDoe, and not one drive, the update will delete EVERYTHING in that location. So if your "Documents" or "Pictures" don't have a one drive symbol, MIGRATE IMMEDIATELY! — Kevin Quintero (@coolKevinator) October 4, 2018

“To ensure a seamless experience, we are blocking devices from being offered Windows 10, version 1809 until updated Intel device drivers are installed on your current operating system,” Microsoft said on its support page.

As far as I can tell, my computer downloaded the latest Windows 10 update around 3pm today and during that process it unlinked my Documents directory then unpacked its own setup files that overwrote my own files.



I am so angry at Microsoft right now - if this is the case. — Flabby Cat (@MakatiCub) October 4, 2018

“We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update to Windows 10, version 1809 using the Update Now button or the Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft Software Download Center. Wait until newer Intel device drivers are available with the update. This page will be updated when the block has been removed,” it added.

To avoid facing these problems on your Windows 10 update, you can disable the automatic download and update option from the Settings menu.

Microsoft earlier this week rolled out the second biggest update to its Windows 10 software since April. The new update houses a range of new features along with improvements and more. Some of the new additions include a Your Phone app, which allows users to mirror your Android device on to a Windows PC.

Microsoft has also added new features to its core applications like Outlook, Microsoft Edge, Skype, Swiftkey, Powerpoint and Word among others.How to download and install Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 update

