Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 update has another file deleting bug

If you’re a Windows 10 user, it’s best you keep automatic updates turned off. Reason? Microsoft hasn’t yet made the latest update, also called Windows 10 October 2018 update, error free.

Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 October 2018 update (1809 build) is now causing problems with the files in compressed (ZIP) archives. So, when you decompress a file, Windows asks your permission to overwrite a file if the name and destination matches to an existing file. With Windows 1809 build, it just overwrites the files, without taking users’ permission.

According to some users, the file operation isn’t complete successfully in a few cases and Windows shows no prompt. Slashgear reports that if user moves a file from a compressed archive, it will not happen and even delete the file from the archive.

“I noticed that whenever I move something out of a zip, the “do you want to replace these files” dialogue never shows up, it just does it. I’ve reinstalled windows and it still does it, it’s only on the October update. Pretty nasty bug since you can accidentally overwrite a file and have no way of getting it back,” wrote a user on Reddit.

“Alright some people are saying that it doesn’t replace the file, it just doesn’t copy at all. I’m pretty sure it’s overwritten before, because I’ve updated some programs by copying from a zip, and it seemed to work, but I just tried with a txt file to make sure that the contents change and it didn’t. But either way it’s a bug and it should be addressed,” wrote another user.

Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 October 2018 update is turning out to be one of the most bug prone software updates in the company’s history. Not long ago, Microsoft had to halt the Windows 10 October 2018 update after users reported that the software was wiping off their data including files, music and photos on their Windows 10 devices.

“We have fully investigated all reports of data loss, identified and fixed all known issues in the update, and conducted internal validation,” John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery had said while announcing the resumption of the software roll out.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 16:37 IST