Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 update: How to uninstall, switch back to older build

Microsoft last week halted the roll out of its new software update following complaints of many users about losing their data after installing the new software.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 October 2018 (version 1809) was the second biggest software update since April and promised a myriad of new features and improvements.

On its support page, Microsoft warns users not to install the update on their Windows 10 devices. “We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating,” the company said.

If you have already downloaded the software update, do not install and run it on your Windows 10 device. If you are among users who have lost their data, Microsoft recommends to minimise “your use of the affected device.”

For now, affected users cannot do much other than contact the Microsoft support service. Users in India can contact Microsoft support at the following numbers - (0)80 4010 3000, 1 800 11 1100, and 1 800 102 1100. You can also reach out to Microsoft through chat by clicking this link.

If you have not received the Windows 10 October 2018 update yet and don’t want to download the updated version either, you can simply disable automatic download feature on your Windows 10 device via Settings.

Another method is to uninstall Windows 10 October 2018 update and roll back to the older version. In order to do so, launch Start Menu on your Windows 10 device and go to Settings.

Next, click on Update and Security and choose Recovery. Here you will get the option to go back to the previous build. In the next pop up box, choose the answer why you’re switching back and click on next. Your PC will switch back to the older Windows 10 build. It’s strongly recommended to keep a back up of your files, documents, and other important content saved offline on your device before installing or uninstalling the software.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 11:40 IST