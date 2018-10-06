Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 update roll out halted after major bug

Microsoft rolled out its second biggest software update earlier this month. Shortly after the global release of Windows 10 October update, many users complained about their data being completely wiped out. Microsoft has now halted rolling out the update for all users.

Microsoft, in its support page for the latest Windows 10 update says, “We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating.”

It has also listed three workarounds for affected users. Those who have downloaded the update and are facing an issue can call Microsoft’s global helpline or a local number. Users who have access to a different PC can contact Microsoft through this link. Lastly, users who have downloaded the update but haven’t installed have been warned not to.

Microsoft will inform users when it starts rolling out the Windows 10 update again.

Users who installed the Windows 10 update lost all their local data saved in their PCs. The problem was discovered to be related to OneDrive integration, MSPoweruser reported. Users who did not have their data backed up on OneDrive were facing this issue.

The update is currently paused so users who haven’t downloaded it will not be affected. For those who have the update downloaded shouldn’t install it on their PCs. The issue resides with OneDrive integration but it is advised that users wait for official confirmation from Microsoft.

Microsoft announced the rollout of Windows 10 October 2018 update at its Surface event. The latest software update comes with new 3D inking features for PowerPoint, Word and To-Do apps. It also brings the much-awaited YourPhone app which lets users send and receive SMS from their Windows 10 PCs.

