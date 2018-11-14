Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 update roll-out resumes with bug fixes

Microsoft has resumed the roll-out of its Windows 10 October 2018 update. The company had halted the update roll-out after users complained about facing multiple issues with the new version of Windows software. Microsoft assures that it has investigated and resolved all major issues related to Windows 10 October 2018 update.

Microsoft specially highlighted the bug that had led to data loss for many users after installing the Windows 10 October 2018 update. John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, in a blog post confirmed that there is no further evidence of data loss and that the company is making the update available to all users.

“While the April Update had the fastest Windows 10 update rollout velocity, we are taking a more measured approach with the October Update, slowing our rollout to more carefully study device health data. We will offer the October Update to users via Windows Update when data shows your device is ready and you will have a great experience,” Cable wrote.

“If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we will not install the update until that issue is resolved, even if you “Check for updates,” so you avoid encountering any known problems. For those advanced users seeking to install the update early by manually using “Check for updates” in settings, know that we are slowly throttling up this availability, while we carefully monitor data and feedback,” he added.

Microsoft is now planning to launch a Windows update status dashboard that will help users and the company to easily identify the latest versions of the software.

Microsoft highlights fewer bugs in its recent Windows updates (Microsoft)

In a separate blog post titled “Windows 10 Quality approach for a complex ecosystem”, Michael Fortin, Corporate Vice President, Windows, wrote about the company’s efforts to make the software bug free before the commercial roll out. He added that the company had moved the responsibility for base functional testing to its development teams.

“This combination of testing, engagement programs, feedback, telemetry, real-life insight across complex environments and close partner engagement proved to be a powerful approach that enabled us to focus our feature innovation and monthly updates to deliver improved quality,” said Fortin.

“Part of our “Windows as a Service” evolution is that we do not “ship” Windows the same way we did before Windows 10. We leverage our real-time detection and response capabilities to roll out Windows in a careful and data-driven way, and this represents some of the most impactful changes we have made to improve the Windows experience,” he added.

Microsoft had a disastrous run with the October 2018 Windows 10 update. Shortly after the roll-out, several users complained about losing their backed up content including photos, videos and music from their devices.

Microsoft did briefly resumed roll-out of the software update but more and new bugs were discovered in the OS. Most recently, users faced problems with the files in compressed (ZIP) archives. Windows would overwrite a saved file with same name without users’ permission.

That said, the October 2018 update is the second biggest upgrade to Windows 10 this year. The latest software brings a range of new features such as Your Phone app that allows users to mirror Android app on a Windows 10 PC. Apps like Microsoft Word and Powerpoint have also been updated with new features. There’s an updated To-Do app for better experience for digital pen users.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:03 IST