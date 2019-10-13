e-paper
Microsoft Windows 10’s new update invites a range of bugs and issues

Facing issues with Edge browser and Start menu after the recent Windows 10 update? You’re not alone.

tech Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:02 IST
Hindustan Times
Microsoft Windows 10’s new update breaks key features(Microsoft )
         

Microsoft recently rolled out Windows 10 KB4517389 update with important security fixes. The latest update, however, is now causing a range of issues to Windows 10 users.

According to reports, Windows 10 users are facing issues with the Start menu. In some cases, Windows 10 prompts users to sign out of Windows and log in again. Doing so, however, doesn’t fix the problem.

Microsoft says it’s aware about the problem and a fix is on its way. “We are aware of this issue and estimate a resolution to be released in late October,” said a Microsoft employee on the company’s forum.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Windows 10 users are facing issues with the Start menu. The last bug seemed quite similar to the one appeared way back in 2015.

Apart from Start menu, Windows 10 users are also facing issues with Edge browser. “I have had the same issues. My IT department tried reinstalling as well and it still won’t open. This just started 10/9/19 and I assume it has something to do with last windows update. I opened a ticket with Microsoft and they tried to troubleshoot and all those failed,” a user wrote on the company’s community forum.

“After installing KB4517389 today can’t open Edge. Tried rebooting. Tried uninstalling update (then it worked). Reinstalled update and Edge won’t open. Tried reset and still won’t work. All other browsers work including internet explorer,” said the user in the opening thread post.

Microsoft is expected to bring fix for these issues and others in the long-awaited Windows 10 version 1909 update. The Windows 10 1909 update brings various features ranging from improved navigation pane and change to enable third-party digital assistants to voice activate above the lock screen.

“You can now quickly create an event straight from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar. Just select the date and time at the lower right corner of the Taskbar to open the Calendar flyout and pick your desired date and start typing in the text box–you’ll now see inline options to set a time and location,” Microsoft listed out the top features on its website.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:01 IST

tech