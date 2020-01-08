Microsoft Windows 10’s next update to fix this big issue for all users

tech

Microsoft is likely to release two upgrades for its operating system this year with various smaller improvements sprinkled in-between. The next major update for Windows 10, codenamed 20H1, is expected to release either in March or April this year.

According to reports, the update will bring improvements to Windows Search in Windows 10 version 20H1, which will hopefully stop it from consuming high CPU and disk usage. A new algorithm for search will make it more efficient.

Microsoft has been carrying out research on Windows Search over the last 12 months in order to figure the problems with the tool, added reports.

Basically, the new algorithm for search most likely will allow it to identify as and when it is using excessive CPU and disk resources. This update will most likely reduce the chances of Windows Search slowing down a device.

Last year in November, tech giant Microsoft had said that the company is working on this particular issue and had also taken cognizance of the feedback that was being given by legion of Insiders.

Apparently the new algorithm for search will have the ability to identify highest usage times. This will help prevent draining CPU and disk resources when the user needs them the most.

The latest efficiency changes to Windows Search are available for all Insiders running Windows 10 20H1 preview build 19025 and newer, while those who are not members of Microsoft’s Insider programme will need to wait till the stable release of 20H1.

In addition to this update, Windows 10 20H1 will motivate the users to go password-less in order to give more control over when optional updates are installed.