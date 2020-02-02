Microsoft Windows 10 set to cross 1 billion mark soon

tech

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:55 IST

Microsoft, last month, ended the support for its decade-old Windows 7 forcing individuals and companies to upgrade to Windows 10. Now, nearly five years after launching Windows 10, the operating system is set to cross the one billion monthly active users mark soon.

According to an Italian site, Windows 10 has already achieved the one billion monthly active users mark. The site also shares a poster wherein the company is thanking its users for achieving the number. However, a separate report claims that the company is yet to touch the golden mark. A Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to Wccftech said that 900 million devices is still the “latest official number” for Windows 10 downloads.

It is worth noting that Microsoft had launched Windows 10 back in July 2015. At the time, the company had claimed the Windows 10 would reach one billion devices within two to three years. Then in 2017, the company conceded that it won’t reach the self-set target of one billion installs by mid-2018.

In March 2019, Windows 10 reached 800 million mark. “Thank you to all our customers and partners for helping us achieve 800 million #Windows10 devices and the highest customer satisfaction in the history of Windows,” Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate VP of Modern Life and Devices Group at Microsoft had shared in a Tweet at the time. Five months later, the company announced that it had reached 900 million installs.

Windows 10 may not have reached one billion installs yet. However, the operating system could reach those numbers soon. The number shared by the company is already four months old. Additionally, the company recently ended support for Windows 7, which paved way for Windows 10 to be installed on more devices. Together, the two factors should help the company achieve its five-year-old aim soon.