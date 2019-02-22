Microsoft Windows Lite for low-end PCs set to launch at Build 2019

Microsoft has long been rumoured to be working on a lighter version of its Windows OS , similar to Google’s Chrome OS. Microsoft may finally launch the ‘Windows Lite’ at its Build Developer Conference later this year in May.

A report on Petri outlines Microsoft’s plans for Windows Lite. Windows Lite is being built on Windows Core OS which is a universal OS for all Microsoft devices. In terms of nomenclature, Microsoft may drop the ‘Windows’ branding altogether and launch the product as just ‘Lite’. Inside plans reveal Microsoft wants to project ‘Lite’ as a standalone OS, and not a branch of Windows 10.

Windows Lite: Features

Windows Lite is said to come with features like instant-on switch, long battery life and simple software updates. The UI of Windows Lite will also have a minimalistic and modern look. It will support apps from the Microsoft Store and progressive web apps (PWAs) similar to Chrome OS. In comparison, Google’s Chrome OS uses Chrome browser as the UI and supports Chrome apps including Android apps.

Like Chrome OS, Windows Lite will also deliver a user experience based on single app usage. The experience will not focus on multitasking.

Windows Lite: Hardware

In terms of hardware compatibility, Windows Lite will run on two types of devices codenamed ‘Centaurus’ and ‘Pegasus’. Here, Centaurus refers to dual-screen devices presumably foldable phones.

Microsoft is also reportedly working on its own ‘Centaurus’ device running Windows Lite. This could be the rumoured ‘Andromeda’ project which is Microsoft’s foldable phone. Pegasus devices refer to ‘different styles’ of laptops available these days.

The report further reveals that Microsoft will be licensing the OS to other companies. More details on Windows Lite and possibly the first public reveal is expected to take place at Build 2019.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:55 IST