Microsoft Word, Powerpoint get split-view support on Apple iPad

Microsoft Word, Powerpoint get split-view support on Apple iPad

Microsoft is also said to be working on bringing support for Apple’s trackpad and mouse to Office for iPad.

May 11, 2020
Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Microsoft has updated its Word and Powerpoint apps for Apple iPad.
Microsoft has updated its Word and Powerpoint apps for Apple iPad.(NYT)
         

Microsoft has released a major update to its Word and Powerpoint apps that are available in Apple’s App Store. The update brings support for iPad’s split view feature to the two apps.

To put it simply, users Microsoft Word and Powerpoint users will now be able to open two documents on their iPads side-by-side and go through them simultaneously.

According to a report by Mac Rumours which first noticed the change, the split view mode in iPadOS can be accessed by touching and holding a document in file view and then dragging it to either the right or the left side of the screen. Coming out of the split view mode is equally easy. All iPad users need to do is drag and drop the slider in the middle of the screen to either the right or the left side of the screen to close one of the opened documents. Doing so will allow the other document to take over the screen.

Separately, the company is said to be working on bringing support for Apple’s trackpad and mouse to Office for iPad. The company, as per a report by The Verge, is also planning to bring support for cursor on Office for iPad. The feature is expected to be available by fall this year.

