Microsoft working an affordable disc-free gaming console: Report

Microsoft may soon launch a new disc-free gaming console featuring SSD and 4K resolution.

tech Updated: Dec 05, 2019 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft’s next disc-free console will feature SSD and is likely to have a faster CPU
Microsoft’s next disc-free console will feature SSD and is likely to have a faster CPU(Bloomberg)
         

Even though Microsoft is pushing cloud-based Project Xcloud gaming platform, the company hasn’t given up on new gaming hardware. According to a new report, Microsoft is still working on a gaming console, codenamed Project Lockhart.

The report says Microsoft’s new gaming console will be disc-free and much affordable the one company introduced earlier this year. Microsoft had launched Xbox One S disc-free gaming console in April. The console is available at $299 (Rs 20,800 approx.). The console shipped with a few pre-loaded games and allowed users to access online via Xbox Game Pass. Xbox One S features 1TB HDD, 4K resolution and HDR graphics, and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support.

Microsoft’s next disc-free console will feature SSD and is likely to have a faster CPU. The device could support up to 4K resolution.

The latest report comes at a time when the tech companies are focusing on cloud-based gaming. While Google has already launched Google Stadia, Microsoft is also developing Project XCloud. Apple is also betting big on Apple Arcade.

In October, Microsoft introduced xCloud preview for users. The company said it will launch the platform next year for Windows 10 PCs with more than 50 new titles.

“We believe in the freedom to play and the freedom to choose. In 2020 we will enable gamers to stream from the cloud Xbox games that they already own or will purchase. We will also add game streaming from the cloud to Xbox Game Pass. Gamers will be free to discover, choose, and play their favorite games anywhere and everywhere,” said the company on its website.

