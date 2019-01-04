Microsoft working on ‘Project Bali’ to give users more control over data

Microsoft is reportedly working on a project that will give its users more control over their personal data.

According to a report in ZDNet, the project, codenamed “Bali” and currently in the testing phase, would give users the ability to control data collected about them.

“The ‘personal data bank’ project is a Microsoft Research incubation effort and seems to be in private testing at this stage,” said the report on Thursday.

The test feature was spotted by a Twitter user that goes by the name “Longhorn” who described “Bali” as “a project that can delete all your connection and account information (inverse privacy project)”.

“Inverse Privacy” was the subject of a paper authored in 2014 by Yuri Gurevich, Efim Hudis and Jeannette Wing, who all worked for Microsoft Research at that time, claimed the report.

Microsoft is yet to comment on the report.

There is a page for Bali where early testers can enter a code to access the project and people without a code can request one, the report added.

The “About” page describes the project as a “new personal data bank which puts users in control of all data collected about them... The bank will enable users to store all data (raw and inferred) generated by them. It will allow the user to visualise, manage, control, share and monetise the data”.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:42 IST