Microsoft working with Reliance Jio to bring Project xCloud gaming platform to India this year

tech

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:55 IST

Microsoft is indeed working with Reliance Jio to bring its cloud-based gaming ‘Project xCloud’ in India. The platform is expected to be available in India later this year. Microsoft and Reliance Jio are already cloud-partners in India.

“Yes, we confirmed the news of our intent to bring Project xCloud to Indian gamers with Reliance Jio as part of our Future Decoded event in Mumbai in late February,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Mako Reactor. “We announced this intention to come to India at X019 London in November, and will have more news soon on how and when this will play out for your local market.”

“We are excited to bring the Project xCloud preview to India later this year and learn from the great Indian gaming community. We are exploring our options with Jio but have nothing further to share at this time,” Microsoft told Gadgets 360.

Last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani held a fireside chat where the two also discussed prospects of gaming in the country. Ambani had said that the availability of faster broadband speeds and cloud adoption could further help boost the gaming space. Amabni’s comments were seen as the imminent partnership between the two companies for Project xCloud.

“…Another thing that Akash talks about and I must mention is gaming. Gaming doesn’t really exist in India, and with everything that we’re doing in cloud and broadband connectivity, I think there is huge potential, and for some of us, like, who don’t know what gaming is, it’s very hard to imagine that gaming will be bigger than music, movies and TV shows all put together. Another Fantastic opportunity,” Ambani told Nadella at Microsoft’s Decode event in Mumbai.

Those unaware, Project xCloud is Microsoft’s new platform where gamers can play cloud-based games which otherwise were available on consoles. The platform is quite similar to Google’s Stadia, which also runs on the cloud.