e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Microsoft Xbox Game Pass reaches 10 million subscribers

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass reaches 10 million subscribers

The service was launched in 2017 with more than 100 Xbox games for $9.99 per month, though a separate PC-only sub is available for $4.99.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Xbox Live also saw nearly 90 million monthly users this quarter.
Xbox Live also saw nearly 90 million monthly users this quarter. (Microsoft)
         

Microsoft has revealed that its Xbox Game Pass has gained 10 million subscribers amid coronavirus pandemic when billions of people stay home.

The service was launched in 2017 with more than 100 Xbox games for $9.99 per month, though a separate PC-only sub is available for $4.99. One can get a bundle with both, plus Xbox Live Gold, for $14.99.

“We saw all-time record engagement this quarter, with nearly 19 million active users of Xbox Live, led by the strength on and off-console. Xbox Game Pass has more than 10 million subscribers, and we are seeing increased monetization of in-game content and services,” Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer, Microsoft, said during an earnings call on Wednesday.

The company also said its Project xCloud game streaming service has “hundreds of thousands of users” actively testing its new service across 7 countries, with 8 more launching in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: We saw 2 years of digital transformation in 2 months, says Satya Nadella

Meanwhile, Xbox Live also saw nearly 90 million monthly users this quarter.

That’s nearly a 42.8% increase in the number of monthly active users year-over-year for Xbox Live, as it had 63 million monthly active users a year ago.

Overall, gaming revenue for the company was down 1 per cent year-over-year and Xbox content and services revenue was up 2% with $33 million.

top news
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech