Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: 1TB storage, 4K video support, and more details leak

Microsoft will make a major change to its Xbox series this year with its disc-less Xbox console. Dubbed ‘Xbox One S All-Digital Edition’, this disc-less Xbox has already been leaked a new one comes with images and more details.

A new report by Winfuture shows the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition clad in the same Xbox One S design without the disc drive. There isn’t any major change in the new Xbox except for the absence of the disc drive. The report also states that the disc-less Xbox will come with 1TB of in-built storage, support for 4K and HDR videos.

It also reveals the expected pricing of Xbox One S All-Digital Edition which is said to start at €229.99 (Rs 18,000 approximately). This would be the cost for the base model of Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundled with one controller and three pre-installed games – Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3.

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. ( Winfuture )

The latest leak is similar to what Windows Central reported last month. Microsoft is also said to allow users to choose the games for their console. Buyers will be able to pick the bundled games before their console arrives. There’s no word on whether Microsoft will bundle its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass along with it.

Microsoft is expected to launch its new Xbox just two days later on April 16. But the console will start shipping later and arrive first on May 7. With only two more days left, we’ll soon get to know more details of Microsoft’s disc-less Xbox One S.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:30 IST