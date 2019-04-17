Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: Specifications, features, price

Microsoft has finally unveiled its heavily leaked Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The disc-less Xbox One S is priced at $249 (Rs 17.300 approx.) and will go on sale starting May 7.

Microsoft’s new console comes with the same design and hardware as the existing Xbox One S except for the absence of the Blu-ray drive. This also cuts down the price on Xbox One S All-Digital Edition by $50. The present Xbox One S is available at $299 (Rs 20,800 approx.).

The new Xbox comes bundled with three pre-loaded games – Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza 3 Horizon.

Users can download games from Xbox Game Pass but the subscription service will be available separately. Xbox Game Pass hosts over 100 games including new exclusive titles. The idea is here is all-digital and on the cloud. All games, saves and backups will be uploaded on the cloud. All content will also be saved in the user’s digital library so they can seamless play on any other Xbox One.

Microsoft also lets users pre-install new digital games on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. They can then play these games soon as they launch. In terms of specifications, the disc-less Xbox One S comes with 1TB HDD, 4K resolution and HDR graphics, and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support.

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is up for pre-orders in the US. There is no word on its global availability.

Microsoft is also working on its cloud gaming service, Project xCloud. Poised to be an ambitious project for cloud gaming, Microsoft assures it will not replace consoles. Project xCloud is scheduled to go live for public trials later this year.

