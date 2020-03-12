Microsoft Xbox Series X, Project xCloud details to be announced on March 18

tech

Microsoft will announce new details on its next-gen gaming console and cloud gaming service. Microsoft has scheduled a two-day ‘Game Stack Live’ event for March 17 and 18 where the company will have sessions on gaming. Microsoft was earlier scheduled to offer updates on Xbox Series X and Project xCloud at the now cancelled Gaming Developer Conference (GDC).

Microsoft’s session for the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud will take place on March 18 at 11:40 am PDT. The event will be livestreamed and interested users in India can watch it at 12:10 am IST on March 19. This isn’t the official launch for the Xbox Series X or Project xCloud. Microsoft will launch its new gaming console during the holiday season. There’s no official launch date for the Microsoft Project xCloud though.

The company will most likely share more details on its gaming projects. The session is simply titled “Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming”.

Microsoft is working with Reliance Jio to bring Project xCloud to India. The cloud-based gaming service is expected to launch later this year. It essentially lets users play console/PC games on their smartphones with a controller attached. Microsoft will offer games like Madden NFL 20, Devil May Cry 5, and Tekken 7 on its Project xCloud platform.

On the Xbox Series X, Microsoft had unveiled it last December showing how the new console looks like. It’s a much bigger gaming console in a buffed up vertical frame. Microsoft also showcased the trailer of Hellblade II which is a new game by Ninja Theory and coming to Xbox Series X.