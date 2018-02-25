Miss the 90s? HMD Global brings back Nokia 8110 slider phone

HMD Global had a sweet surprise at MWC 2017 with the launch of the beloved ‘Nokia 3310’. The company has done something similar again at this year’s Mobile World Congress with the revival of its slider phone, Nokia 8110 which was launched back in 1998.

The new Nokia 8110 is a 4G feature phone carrying a price tag of €79 which is approximately Rs 6,300. It will be available globally starting May.

Nokia 8110 features the same “banana phone” design language with a curved body and a slider up front covering the keypad. You can slide the phone to answer an incoming a call and close it to end the call.

The 4G feature phone is available in two colour options of ‘Traditional Black’ and ‘Banana Yellow’. Like Nokia 3310, this device also features the revamped Snake game.

Surf, chat and stream on 4G LTE with the new #Nokia8110 4G. Slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. An iconic design. Now made better. Hang up in style. For the originals. https://t.co/b2oqWiWw1l pic.twitter.com/BzjN3UCGkL — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) February 25, 2018

Nokia 8810 specifications

Nokia 8110 has a 2.4-inch QGVA curved display, and runs Qualcomm’s MSM8905 dual-core processor under its hood. It comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Nokia 8110 also features a 2-megapixel rear camera.

Connectivity wise, the phone offers 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Nokia 8110 is equipped with a 1,500mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 25 days of standby time. 48 hours of music playback, and up to 6.1 hours of video playback. On the software front, the phone runs on Smart Feature OS.

Missed the 90s? (HMD Global)

Nokia 8110 features

Nokia 8110 is a ‘smart feature phone’ as it comes with access to an app store. Here, you can download apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter. You can also play pre-loaded games and download more on the device. Nokia 8110 also comes with Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and will receive over-the-air software updates.