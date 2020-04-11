Missing workplace during lockdown? Here’s an interactive website to give you those ‘office feels’

tech

It has been weeks since most of us have been working from home. While getting up 5 minutes before the log in time and staying in your casuals while working is what everyone loves, focusing on office work can actually be tougher. That’s because we are not just handling office work, we are also taking care of kids, daily household chores, food and much more. For some it might get lonely as well. So, to give you those ‘office feels’ Kids Creative Agency has made a website called imisstheoffice.eu.

Spotted by The Verge, the imisstheoffice.eu website is exactly how you think it is. When you open the website, you will see a simple animation with a play button on the bottom left corner. Clicking on that will begin sounds that you usually hear in offices such as people conversing at a distance, sound of the printing machine, water dispenser, someone munching snacks, telephone rings and more.

And since this is an interactive website, you can even tap on different items in that animation to activate different sounds manually. For instance, tap on the chair to get those funny noises when someone tries to sink down in it, or tap on the water dispenser to hear someone filling up a cup of water.

On the bottom right corner is the number of employees on the basis of which the sounds are being made. Although it is set to 5 by default, you can increase it to 10. This will also increase the human noises.

The only purpose of the website is to remind you of the environment, which indeed gives a sense of familiarity and possibly, help you work more comfortably.