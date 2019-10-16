MIUI 11 launched in India: Top features, rollout timeline and more

tech

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:24 IST

At the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch in India, Xiaomi also launched its next OS update ‘MIUI 11’. Xiaomi unveiled new features and changes coming to MIUI 11 along with the rollout timeline for smartphones. MIUI is Xiaomi’s custom OS based on Google’s Android.

Xiaomi aims to offer a more minimalist design with the new MIUI 11. The company has also optimised it for full-screened phones like the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Some of the exciting UI changes happening on MIUI 11 are dark mode and Always On Display (AOD). These features have been exclusive to the Redmi K20 series.

MIUI 11 offers different options to customise the lockscreen with the ‘Dynamic Clock’, different coloured text and symmetric patterns. Xiaomi has also worked on the notification light which it says most of its users still prefer. The entire screen on Redmi K20 series will light up when there’s a new notification. Also, MIUI 11 brings notification light to phones which don’t have one built-in.

MIUI 11 Always On Display. ( Xiaomi )

MIUI 11 also comes with a wallpaper carousel with 200 lockscreen wallpapers shown in a day. Xiaomi is also bringing video wallpapers with MIUI 11. Xiaomi has also improved docs on MIUI 11, and added a to-do feature in the Tasks app. There’s also a new keyboard introduced by Xiaomi called ‘The Mint Keyboard’ in partnership with Bobble. This keyboard supports English and 25 Indic languages.

MIUI 11 rollout plan. ( Xiaomi )

MIUI 11 will start rolling out on October 22 for Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Poco F1. The second staged rollout takes place between November 4 and 12. MIUI 11 will be available on all Xiaomi smartphones by December 26.

