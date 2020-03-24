MIUI 12 coming soon as Xiaomi rolls out last MIUI 11 beta update

tech

Xiaomi is ending the beta development for its custom OS ‘MIUI 11’. It recently rolled out the last MIUI 11 beta version in China. This hints at the arrival of the next MIUI version which is MIUI 12. There hasn’t been any formal announcement on this though.

The admin of Xiaomi’s MIUI online community in China announced that the MIUI 11 beta updates will be stopped starting next week, XDA Developers reported. MIUI 11 20.3.23 beta version is reportedly the last beta. This is most likely the end of MIUI 11 to start development on MIUI 12.

Xiaomi had teased its next generation custom OS earlier this year. Xiaomi is expected to roll out MIUI 12 in the third quarter later this year. There was a report as well which listed out the Xiaomi smartphones that will get the MIUI 12 update.

The list includes Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9, Mi 9SE, Mi 9 Pro, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8, Mi 8 Lite, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi CC9, Mi CC9E, Mi A3, POCO F1 and POCO X2. MIUI 12 will also arrive on Redmi phones like the Redmi K30, the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and Redmi Y1.

There’s still no official word on when MIUI 12 will be unveiled but rest assured it will roll out this year. Xiaomi had released MIUI 11 first in China last September. MIUI 12 was available for users in India later in October.