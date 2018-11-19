Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 19, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mivi launches 3 new portable wireless speakers in India: Price, specifications

The new online-exclusive speakers from Mivi come with a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters and true wireless connection system.

tech Updated: Nov 19, 2018 18:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
mivi,mivi bluetooth speakers,mivi bluetooth speakers india
Mivi’s new Bluetooth speakers start at Rs 1,699 in India.(Mivi)

Domestic electronic gadgets brand Mivi on Monday launched three new wireless portable Bluetooth speakers -- Octave, Moonstone and Roam -- priced at Rs 1,699, Rs 2,299 and Rs 2,999 respectively.

“Octave, Moonstone and Roam are designed to be durable, offer size-defying performance without sacrificing on technology, product design and aesthetics. They are lightweight, portable and water-resistant,” said Midhula Devabhaktuni, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder, Mivi.

The new online-exclusive speakers come with a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters and true wireless connection system, the company said in a statement.

The speakers are available for purchase on the company website and Amazon India in black and grey colours, the company added.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 18:30 IST

tags

more from tech