Mivi launches 3 new portable wireless speakers in India: Price, specifications

Domestic electronic gadgets brand Mivi on Monday launched three new wireless portable Bluetooth speakers -- Octave, Moonstone and Roam -- priced at Rs 1,699, Rs 2,299 and Rs 2,999 respectively.

“Octave, Moonstone and Roam are designed to be durable, offer size-defying performance without sacrificing on technology, product design and aesthetics. They are lightweight, portable and water-resistant,” said Midhula Devabhaktuni, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder, Mivi.

The new online-exclusive speakers come with a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters and true wireless connection system, the company said in a statement.

The speakers are available for purchase on the company website and Amazon India in black and grey colours, the company added.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 18:30 IST