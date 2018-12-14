Mobiistar C1 Shine entry-level phone launched in India, priced at Rs 6,100

Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Thursday launched its budget smartphone named C1 Shine in India for Rs 6,100.

“We have already established ourselves sufficiently for people to recognise and trust us and we want to build on that trust and give our users a great experience,” Carl Ngo, Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar India and Global, said in a statement.

The C1 Shine comes with an 8MP selfie camera along with face beauty features. The rear camera has a 13MP lens with auto focus and flash.

The device is backed with a 3,000mAh battery and is available in a configuration of 2GB RAM+16GB ROM.

The company has partnered with Reliance Jio and according to the new offer, Jio users will get a cashback worth Rs 2,200 with the newly-launched Mobiistar devices.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 09:03 IST