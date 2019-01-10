Mobiistar X1 Notch smartphone launched in India

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar on Thursday launched “X1 Notch” with a 13MP selfie camera for a starting price of Rs 8,499 in India.

The device will be available in two variants -- 2GB RAM+16GB ROM and 3GB RAM+32GB ROM for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively.

The smartphone with full-view notch display has dual SIM, dual VoLTE fature that empowers users to keep HD calls active on both SIM cards, the company said in a statement.

“This smartphone brings latest trends in technology at a very compelling price for its users,” said Carl Ngo, Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global.

Equipped with facial unlock and fingerprint sensors, the device houses a 3020mAh battery.

Mobiistar has partnered with Reliance Jio where Jio users will get Rs 2,200 cashback with newly-launched Mobiistar devices.

They can enjoy unlimited data, free voice calls, free roaming, unlimited SMS (100 a day), video calls with a complimentary Jio apps subscription for Rs 198/Rs 299 only.

