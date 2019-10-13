e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Mobile banking firm ‘Current’ sues Facebook over Calibra logo

Current had filed an application for its logo on June 26, a few days after Calibra was unveiled.

tech Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Mobile banking app sues Facebook over Calibra logo
Mobile banking app sues Facebook over Calibra logo (REUTERS)
         

Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project has hit another roadblock, as a mobile banking app has sued its Calibra subsidiary over similar logos.

Interestingly, both the logos were designed by San Francisco-based branding firm ‘Character’, which has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit filed by a mobile banking firm named Current, Calibra’s logo “is not only confusingly similar to, but virtually identical to the Current Marks”.

It’s still unclear how it happened, but Current had filed an application for its logo on June 26, a few days after Calibra was unveiled, Engadget reported on Sunday quoting CoinDesk.

Calibra was introduced as the division that would oversee Facebook’s cryptocurrency plans, including the development of a digital wallet.

Meanwhile, several companies such as Visa, Mastercard and eBay pulled out of the Libra cryptocurrency project ahead of their first meeting in Geneva on October 14.

PayPal was the first to announce its withdrawal from the Libra Association, the 28-member non-profit organisation formed by the social networking giant for the global roll out of its digital currency Libra in 2020.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:52 IST

tags
top news
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech