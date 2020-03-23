e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Mobile download speed remained flat in India during Covid-19 outbreak: Ookla

Mobile download speed remained flat in India during Covid-19 outbreak: Ookla

As of February, India ranked 128th worldwide for mobile broadband performance, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

tech Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ookla’s new report highlights mobile data speed in India during the weeks of March 2 and March 9.
Ookla’s new report highlights mobile data speed in India during the weeks of March 2 and March 9.(Pixabay)
         

Ookla on Monday said that the fixed broadband download speed in India increased very slightly between the weeks of March 2 and March 9. The mobile download speed remained flat during the period. Ookla is running a special analysis on the impact of Covid-19 on global internet performance.

“As of February, the Speedtest Global Index ranks India 128th worldwide for mobile broadband performance, unchanged from January’s ranking, and 69th for fixed broadband speeds globally. India witnessed a slight dip of 1.75 Mbps and a drop by 3 places in mean fixed broadband download speeds, while mean mobile download speeds remained flat,” the company said in a release.

The internet metrics firm said that mobile and fixedline speeds in China dipped during the coronavirus outbreak that has forced millions of people to work remotely. According to Ookla’s February index, China’s mobile download speeds dipped from 68.3Mbps in January to 57.26Mbps in February.

Ookla’s latest report for Europe reveals a decline in speed in some markets and a flat trajectory in some. “Austria had a noticeable decrease in mobile download speed between the weeks of March 9 and March 2, the lowest speed in that country since before the week of December 19, 2019. Fixed broadband download speed in Austria remained flat, week-over-week,” Ookla said on its website.

The internet performance has become a big concerns for organisations and governments with millions of people staying home and working remotely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In Europe, OTT platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ have already reduced streaming quality to reduce the burden on the internet infrastructure.

Back in India, industry body COAI has called upon the OTT platforms such as Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix among others to reduce streaming quality. It has sought change the streaming resolution from HD to SD to reduce the load on the networks.

“It is pertinent to note that the need of the hour is that companies offering streaming platform service and TSPs take joint responsibility to take steps to ensure smooth functioning of the data communication networks to align with other measures being taken in this battle to curb the propagation of the virus,” COAI said in its letter to the OTT services.

top news
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: Will grant parole to convicts to decongest jails, says Delhi govt
Covid-19: Will grant parole to convicts to decongest jails, says Delhi govt
Sensex cracks 3,000 points to 26,730 as trading resumes after halt
Sensex cracks 3,000 points to 26,730 as trading resumes after halt
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Rajini clarifies after Twitter takes down tweet for wrong corona facts
Rajini clarifies after Twitter takes down tweet for wrong corona facts
’Won’t make sense’: Trump says they can make ventilators but car companies aren’t sure
’Won’t make sense’: Trump says they can make ventilators but car companies aren’t sure
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
IBM, White House form consortium to fight Covid-19 using supercomputers
IBM, White House form consortium to fight Covid-19 using supercomputers
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech