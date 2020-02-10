Mobile World Congress 2020: When it is, and what to expect from the tech conference

The Mobile World Congress is the largest exhibition of the mobile industry and sets the tone for the smartphone industry for the year. This year, the Mobile World Congress is being held in Spain’s Barcelona from February 24 to February 27.

Prominent executives representing mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners take part in the event organized by GSM Association.

The exhibition showcases products from more than 2,400 global technology companies.

The Mobile World Congress is being held amid a global scare over coronavirus. At least 900 people have been killed and over 40,000 infected by the new coronavirus strain that originated in China’s Hubei province.

Major brands such as Sony, Amazon, LG, Nvidia, ZTE, and Ericsson have pulled out from the event.

The GSMA has said that travellers from the Hubei province will not be allowed in the event and those coming from China will have to give a proof that they were outside the country for at least 14 days prior to the event.

Even though some major brands have withdrawn from the event others like Samsung, Google, RealMe, Xiaomi, Nokia, Oppo and Qualcomm are expected to showcase their latest products.

Oppo

The Chinese company will be launching the Find X2 Mobile and globally launch of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The Find X2 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 platform and have a camera under the display for a notch-free finish.

Nokia

If the rumour mill is to be believed, then Nokia might launch an affordable 5G handset this year. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 platform. This phone, reportedly being called the Nokia 8.2, might be a feature in the Mobile World Congress 2020.

Samsung

One of the largest phone manufacturers in the world, Samsung is going to showcase its upcoming flagship phones Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip at their unpacked event on February 11. But it is expected that the South Korean giant will show off its new devices along with Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in Barcelona.