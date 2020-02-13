e-paper
Mobile World Congress cancelled amidst coronavirus fears

GSMA on Wednesday announced that this year’s edition of MWC, which was scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain, will no longer be held.

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An employee walks past a banner with information of MWC20 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain February 12, 2020.
An employee walks past a banner with information of MWC20 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain February 12, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

The organisers of Mobile World Congress (MWC), an annual tech extravaganza, had to pull the plug on the conference after many big companies, who are regulars, withdrew their participation amidst Cornonavirus fears.

GSMA on Wednesday announced that this year’s edition of MWC, which was scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain, will no longer be held.

“Global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” said John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA, in a statement.

The decision to call off the conference comes after giant tech companies and wireless carriers such as Nokia, Vodafone, Amazon, Sony, Facebook and Intel dropped out. Despite the growing pressure, organisers of MWC had earlier decided to hold the conference that had expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors from about 200 countries, including 5,000 to 6,000 from China, according to a report in AP.

According to an Android Central report, the organisers were trying to cancel the trade show but could not since the Spanish government had not declared the virus a health emergency.

This is a developing story awaiting more details.

