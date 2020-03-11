e-paper
Home / Tech / Montblanc has launched wireless headphones that cost a whooping $595

Montblanc has launched wireless headphones that cost a whooping $595

Montblanc says that they are aimed at “mostly male travelers with luxury business lifestyles” who want “premium noise cancelling headphones”.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Montblanc has launched a pair of wireless headphones – the Montblanc Smart Headphones – that’s aimed at “mostly male travelers with luxury business lifestyles” who want “premium noise cancelling headphones”.
Priced at a whooping $595 (Rs 43,924 approx), the headphones are made of materials like sheep leather all over the frame while the cans are made from silicone.

Montblanc Smart Headphones offer both passive and active noise cancelling. There are physical buttons on the edges of the cans that let you toggle noise cancellation, control music and pass-through modes. There is also a dedicated key to summon the Google Assistant, there is no Siri support yet.

The headphones can be folded into a compact carrying case when not in use.

Montblanc has partnered with external consultants like sound expert Alex Rosson and “anexperienced team of award-winning engineers and designers” to develop the headphones.

The company says that headphones should last through for about 20 hours – which makes them decent options for long-haul flights.

Montblanc is aware that it faces “stiff competition from more-reputable audio brands in this space” but are hoping to encash in on the premium design and long battery life.

However, Montblanc is not the only luxury brand to launch headphones, Ermenegildo Zegna also has headphones and those cost $650 (Rs 47,984 approx).

