Monument Valley 2 is free to download on Android and iOS

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:08 IST

A very popular smartphone game is free on Android and iOS for a limited time. Monument Valley 2 has been made free by its creators to help people cope with lockdown blues.

Monument Valley 2 is actually priced around Rs 400 in India on the App Store and Google Play Store. Monument Valley 2 which is a sequel to Monument Valley launched on iOS in June 2017 followed by an Android release in November the same year. It’s one of the most popular smartphone games having won the best mobile game at The Game Awards 2017. The first Monument Valley isn’t free though.

Monument Valley 2 developers ustwo games tweeted the announcement saying that they’re sending us a “virtual hug” in these sad times.

There are times when we just need a hug. So here is a virtual one from us… We’ve made Monument Valley 2 free on the App store and Google Play for a little while!

Enjoy!https://t.co/OnL1Cjl5hfhttps://t.co/48989lCE9t pic.twitter.com/sTSxlIg5bK — ustwo games (@ustwogames) March 27, 2020

Monument Valley 2 features a new story with two new characters Ro and her daughter. Here, players have to assist Ro as she guides her child in this journey. The game is rich with visuals and geometric designs featuring optical illusions and enchanted buildings.

“Monument Valley 2 drew inspiration from a variety of sources including mid-century illustration, theatre, toy design and even confectionery. The end result is a game in which every chapter is unique, every sound is engaging, and every moment is beautiful,” the creators explain.

There’s no word till when Monument Valley 2 will be free to download on iOS and Android. It’s best to hurry and download the game before the offer is revoked.