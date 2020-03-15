More details on Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 revealed online: Here’s what they may feature

tech

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 17:37 IST

This is the year when Google is supposed to launch its next-gen mid-range Pixel ‘a’ series and the premium, flagship Pixel series. If you have been following the news, some leaks and rumours are already out there about the smartphones in both the lineup but there are a couple of more reports adding to the list now. While a report from Droid Life claims that Pixel 5, which is supposed to be the flagship handset this year, might not get the ‘flagship’ status this time, another report reveals some major upgrades coming to the Pixel 4a’s storage and RAM.

Starting with the Pixel 5 and 5XL smartphones, the duo may not be a ‘flagship’ this year as the handsets are said to feature a rather mid-ranger Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. As per the report, the Pixel 5 and 5XL handsets codenamed ‘bramble’ and ‘redfin’ that were spotted earlier this year, were listed with Snapdragon 765G processor.

Also read: Leaked app reveals Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 camera feature

This is the recently launched processor by the chipmaker that supports 5G. Typically, the flagship Pixel smartphones feature high-end Qualcomm processors. So going by this theory, it is being assumed that maybe the Pixel 5 and 5XL smartphones might not be Google’s top-of-the-line devices.

As for the ‘a’ series, a report by TechnoLike Plus (via 9to5Google), suggests that the upcoming mid-range Pixel 4a may feature 6GB DDR4 RAM provided by Hynix, which is a major update. In terms of storage, the handsets may move from eMMC storage model to UFS 2.1, which again is an upgrade. For reference, the Pixel 3a came with eMMC storage. As per the report, the Pixel 4a could use a 64GB UFS 2.1 storage chip by Hynix.

We are yet to see when Google plans to launch both the series. However, looking at the launch timeline from previous years, the ‘a’ series launch before the flagship series.