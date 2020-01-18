More Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia phones are getting Android 10 update, is yours on the list?

tech

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 15:44 IST

The latest Android 10 OS update has been rolling out gradually across devices. It started with the Pixels first but now it is finally being rolled out to older Android devices across smartphone brands.

Recently Realme announced that they would be rolling out the Android 10 update from January 2020 and Xiaomi has already released the update for the Mi A2. Xiaomi is expected to roll it out to its other devices too. OnePlus has already rolled it out for its 2018 phones .

The Android 10 OS update comes with a number of fresh features like the dark theme, smart reply in all messaging apps, incognito mode for Google Maps, Desktop mode, focus mode — which essentially will enable users to select particular apps they want to avoid during a period of time, such as messaging or news apps — enhanced parental control and of course, 5G support among more.

Here’s the list of the latest phones getting the Android 10 OS update, check if yours is on the list:

Xiaomi:

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Realme :

Realme C2

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 5S

Realme 5

Realme 5i

Realme 3

Realme 3i

Realme X2 Pro

Realme XT

Relame X

Realme 3 Pro

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9 Plus

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Fold

Samsung M40

Samsung M30s

OnePlus:

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

Nokia:

Nokia 1

Nokia 2.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Google is strongly stressing on bringing major privacy updates through this update and is improving security and privacy in a manner where users can allow apps to collect location data only when in use. Apple already has this feature.