Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath announced: Here's everything you need to know

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath announced: Here’s everything you need to know

The epic saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 23:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled for a global release on May 26
An expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 is here. Announced by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled for a global release on May 26, this iteration of the game expands the story we have been following over all the franchise with new cinematic narratives centred around trust and deceit.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch system, PC and Stadia.

The epic saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, the new expansion features the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race.  

RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer will make his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters.

RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original RoboCop (1987) film and RoboCop 2 (1990) sequel. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs that will be released over time.

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities, the fan-favourite finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents, and the popular Friendships feature from the ‘90s, which allows players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness. These features will be available as a free content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release.

New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, featuring all characters, story content and game modes in one package. This compilation includes Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack, containing six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn – plus 25 additional character skins.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection can be pre-ordered now for $59.99 with digital preorders offering immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11 and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. The physical version will be available this June, only in the US and South America.

Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now for $39.99 or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99.

All preorders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch, featuring three new character skin variants – “Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior.

