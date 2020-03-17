e-paper
Most disgusting TikTok challenge yet: Woman licks airplane toilet seat to go viral

In the TikTok video Louise is seen licking the toilet seat inside an airplane bathroom and has called it the – Coronavirus Challenge.  

tech Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the TikTok video Louise is seen licking the toilet seat inside an airplane bathroom and has called it the – Coronavirus Challenge.  (TikTok)
         

Human stupidity is infinite, but TikTok users seem to be taking that to a whole different level. The latest TikTok challenge, the Coronavirus Challenge, made by TikTok content creator Ava Louise, is perhaps hands-down the most disgusting challenge we have seen so far, and also the stupidest given the current pandemic that’s sweeping the world.

In a six-second long video, Louise is seen licking the toilet seat inside an airplane bathroom. “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane” tweeted Louise and called it the – Coronavirus Challenge.  

It’s absolutely gross. But that hasn’t stopped the video from going viral and also from being copied by other TikTok influencers.

Also Read: After ‘Skullbreaker,’ dangerous trend ‘Cha-Cha Slide’ goes viral on TikTok

Apart from that video going viral and bagging headlines, Louise, according to reports made $4,000 from all the publicity the video got.

She did say that she had disinfected the toilet seat with Clorox before licking it but that doesn’t make it any less disgusting. Louise is, however, very happy about her video “breaking the internet”.

However, please remember before you try this one that no one is going to pay you $4,000 for this.

TikTok challenges like Skull Breaker, Bright Eye and Outlet challenges are dangerous at best and stupid at worst, but this Coronavirus Challenge stoops to mind-numbing levels of stupidity. One of the biggest challenges the world is facing right now is with hygiene and a video challenge like this that TikTok users seem to be aping is a huge threat to health and life.

