Mother’s Day 2020: Gifts for your mom that you can get right now

tech

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:34 IST

Mother’s Day 2020 is right around the corner. But, thanks to the lockdown enforced in the country to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, there is no going out to the market and giving your mom a saree from her favourite designer or a new smartwatch to take care of her health just yet.

All the retail stores are closed and e-retailers aren’t delivering non-essential items either. So what do you do? How do you surprise your mom on Mother’s Day?

Well, worry not folks, because we have curated a list of things that you gift to your mom without having to worry about the lockdown:

Streaming service subscription: We all love to binge watch movies and TV series on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. The Covid-19 lockdown has only pushed us to dive deeper and explore more shows and movies. So this Mother’s Day, gift your mom the subscription of a streaming site that has content best matching her taste. Once you do, you can stream a new movie or a TV series together as you do in case of your friends.

The Doordarshan app: Doordarshan started airing Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and Mahabharat as soon as the country went into a state of lockdown. While the two popular shows are being broadcasted on television, people can also watch them on their smartphones, just like they do in case of other streaming platforms. All users need to do is download the News on Air app on their Android smartphones or iPhones and scan the relevant QR code to watch the show.

Kindle ebooks: Does your mom love to read books? If she does, Amazon Kindle app is the ideal gift for her. While you cannot go out and get her a new book or order Amazon Kindle online, you can download the Kindle app on her smartphone and gift her a subscription, which in turn would give her access to Amazon’s vast library of books.

Online courses: Online courses are one great way of letting your mom indulge in the things that she likes. Be it photography lessons or gardening classes or writing courses, online courses today offer a wide variety of courses with varying degrees of expertise based on what you are looking for. While some of these courses are available for free, others require you to pay a fee. Find the right course and get started.

How to be tech savvy: If your mom isn’t well versed with tech, this Mother’s Day introduce her to social media and YouTube.Teach her how to use some of the popular apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Skype and have fun as she discovers new and interesting things everyday.