Motiv fitness ring to soon make NFC payments

Motiv’s fitness ring is being upgraded to carry out one of the most mundane tasks of modern life - making NFC-based payments.

The company introduced the new feature at the ongoing CES 2019 in Los Angeles. The fitness ring, which was first introduced in 2016, will soon allow mobile payments via NFC. Motiv is reportedly also adding ECG readings, TechCrunch reported.

It remains to be seen how perfect these functionalities work on the fitness ring. Other promised features include biometric authentication that uses wearer’s gait to unlock devices.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 12:56 IST