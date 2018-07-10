Moto E5, E5 Plus launched in India: Price, full specifications, more

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Tuesday launched Moto E5 and E5 Plus smartphones in India. Both the phones are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

First up is Moto E5. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes with 16GB built-in storage.

Moto E5 has 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Unlike the Moto E5 Plus, it has a plastic back panel.

Moto E5 Plus: Design, features

Moto E5 Plus is aimed at large-screen enthusiasts who like to watch multimedia content on-the-go. The phone, however, aims to deliver the large screen without increasing the overall form factor. It has a 6-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, but with fair amount of bezel on the top and bottom. While the top houses the speakers, the bottom has Motorola branding. The company claims the 6-inch Max Vision display “gives you a better view of websites, games, and more.”

Another key aspect of the design is the 3D polymer glass panel on the rear. While it houses the iconic round wristwatch like crown to house the camera, the fingerprint scanner is embedded into the Motorola logo on the back. For glass back panel, Motorola describes it as “reflective wave pattern and an arched back.”

The phone also comes with gesture-based shortcut features, Moto Actions. For instance, you can chop down twice to turn the flashlight on or twist the wrist to launch the camera app.

Moto E5 Plus: Specifications

Moto E5 Plus comes with 6-inch IPS LCD display. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by Snapdragon 430 processor along with 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB built-in storage, and supports expandable storage up to 256GB storage.

It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with 2.0, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus. The camera supports HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization. For videos, the camera on Moto E5 Plus supports 1080P (30fps), 720P (30fps), 480P(30fps). On the front it has an 8-megapixel camera. It features f2.2, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light. Both the cameras come with Pro mode for customised photography experience.

In terms of connectivity, Moto E5 Plus supports Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, VoLTE, LTE, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm headphone jack. As mentioned earlier, the phone has 5,000mAh battery. It is coupled with a 15W TurboPower charger which is claimed to deliver 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charging and 1.5 days of life on a single charge.