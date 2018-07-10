Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 India launch live: Motorola’s latest phone has 5,000mAh battery

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch Moto E5 Plus smartphone in India. Moto E5 Plus boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging. The smartphone was globally launched this April along with Moto E5 and E5 Play.

Motorola isn’t bringing the Moto E5 to India as yet, while Moto E5 Play remains exclusive to the North American market. Moto E5 Plus is the successor to Moto E4 Plus which launched last year. Launched at Rs 9,999, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD display.

It runs on MediaTek quad-core processor along with 3GB of RAM. Other key features of Moto E4 Plus include 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and 32GB built-in storage. It also came with a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola’s new Moto E5 Plus will be competing with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and selfie-centric Redmi Y2, both of which are available in India for around Rs 10,000. The smartphone will also go against Smartron t phone which houses a 5,000mAh battery. Smartron t phone is priced at Rs 7,999.

Motorola is livestreaming the launch event of Moto E5 Plus on its official YouTube page. You can follow the live updates of the launch here.

