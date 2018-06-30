Moto E5 Plus: Motorola’s new phone to come with 5,000mAh battery

The Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch its new Moto E5 Plus smartphone in India. Armed with a 5,000 mAh battery, the Moto E5 Plus is the latest phone in Motorola’s popular entry-level E-series. The phone was globally unveiled in April, along with the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play.

Expected to launch in India early next month, the Moto E5 Plus is globally priced at 169 euros (approximately Rs 13,000). The company, however, is expected to launch the phone at a much lower price in India or bundle the phone with easy payment options, discounts and schemes from telecom partners.

The highlight of the Moto E5 Plus is its 5,000mAh battery, which can deliver up to 1.5-day backup with a single full charge. The battery is clubbed with a 15W TurboPower charger that can provide six hours of back up with 15 minutes of charging. The phone, however, still uses the microUSB port.

Moto E5 Power comes with a large 6-inch display with full HD+ resolution. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm’s 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone has 12-megapixel rear camera with f2.0, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), and laser autofocus. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with f2.2, 1.12um and selfie flash/light.

Other key features of the phone are a 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint sensor, Moto Actions (gesture-based shortcuts), Bluetooth 4.2 and 4G LTE.

Note that these are the specifications of the US model. Motorola may tweak the specifications for the Indian variant.