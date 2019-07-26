Moto E6 with Android Pie, 3,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

tech

Motorola on Friday launched a new budget smartphone in the US. Moto E6 will be available in the US this summer at a starting price of $149.99 which translates to roughly Rs 10,000.

Moto E6 carries the same design as its predecessor, Moto E5. It has the older 18:9 display with thick bezels on top and bottom. The Motorola branding can be seen at the bottom bezel and the logo at the rear panel. Moto E6 will be available in two colour options of blue and black. There is no word on when Moto E6 will launch in global markets as yet.

Moto E6 specifications

Moto E6 features a 5.5-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. It offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Moto E6 sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. There’s a 5-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Moto E6 comes with camera features like ‘Portrait Mode’ and ‘Spot Colour’ that lets users choose one colour and keep the rest of the photo black and white. Portrait Mode can be used on selfies as well.

Moto E6 is fuelled by a 3,000mAh removable battery claimed to offer juice for up to 8 hours on nonstop gaming and video playback. On the software front, Moto E6 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. Moto E6 also comes with Moto Experiences like Fast Flashlight, Screenshot Editor, and One Button Nav.

In addition to looking similar to Moto E5, Moto E6 isn’t much of an upgrade either. The smartphone even has a smaller battery as compared to Moto E5’s 5,000mAh battery.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 13:16 IST