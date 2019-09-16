Moto E6S, Motorola TV India launch today: Price, specifications, features, how to watch livestream

tech

Motorola will unveil its first ever smart TV in India today. The smart TV will be accompanied by a new entry-level smartphone, Moto E6S. The two new devices will be available via Flipkart.

Motorola Moto E6S was unveiled at the IFA 2019 conference in Berlin recently. The latest Moto E smartphone is available in select markets for a starting price of EUR 139 (Rs 11,000 approximately). The new budget smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display. It’s powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 4GB of RAM.

Motorola Moto E6S features two rear cameras including 13-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Other key features of Moto E6S fingerprint sensor, 3,600mAh battery, and microSD card up to 512GB. On the software front it runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The biggest highlight of Motorola’s event today is going to be its first smart TV. Set to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Mi LED TV and upcoming OnePlus TV, Motorola TV will come with 20W front facing speaker. It will also feature DTS TruSurround sound and Dolby Audio. Motorola will launch Android TV-based smart TVs at different price points. The smart TVs will offer slimmer bezels.

Motorola’s Moto E6 and smart TV launch event is scheduled to start at 12noon today. The company will be livestreaming the event through its official YouTube channel. You can also follow the live updates through the company’s Twitter handle.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 09:56 IST