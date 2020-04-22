Moto Edge, Moto Edge+ to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs and more

tech

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:42 IST

Motorola is all set to launch its two new much-anticipated smartphones, the Moto Edge and Edge+ in the market today. The duo has been rumoured since quite some time and are said to be the company’s flagship models of 2020. A teaser video has also been shared by the firm previously. Since the world is in lockdown, the Moto Edge and Edge+ launch event will take place online and will be live streamed.

Moto Edge, Egde+ launch: How to what livestream

Interestingly, Motorola has not yet given details when it will be live streaming the launch of two smartphones. However, the company’s blog post is updated with ‘Add to Calendar’ option. The stream is supposed to begin at 11cm CDT (9.30PM IST) today. We expect Motorola to give more details on this before the launch.

Moto Edge, Moto Edge+ expected features and specifications

Based on preliminary leaks and rumours, the Moto Edge+ is expected to feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ screen and might be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 12GB RAM for the highest variant. At the back, there could be three cameras including a 108-megapixel sensor. There might also be a punch hole camera at the front. Rumours indicate the Edge+ to be backed by a 5170mAh battery.

The Moto Edge will be the less powerful version of the Edge+. It is expected to feature the same screen size and resolution as the Edge+ but with a less powerful proessor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 6GB RAM as one of the options. At the back, there could be three cameras including a 64-megapixel sensor, 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel shooter. A recently leaked image also showed a laser autofocus sensor placed under the third camera.