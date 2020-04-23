Moto Edge, Edge+ with triple rear cameras, OLED displays launched

tech

Motorola has finally unveiled its flagship smartphone series of 2020. The list includes the duo, Moto Edge and the more powerful Moto Edge+, both of which boast a refreshed design and high-end specifications. The smartphones are available in the US for now and are likely to reach other markets soon. While the premium Edge+ (Plus) is priced at $999 and will be available starting May 14 from Verizon, the less powerful Edge will hit the shelves later. The price of Moto Edge has not been announced yet.

Specification-wise, the Moto Edge+ gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole cut out for a single front-facing camera on the top left corner. The sides, much like the Galaxy S20 series, falls to the sides giving an immersive look. Powering the device is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage.

That’s the only variant Edge+ comes in. In addition, there’s a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapxiel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens that also has a macro feature. At the front, you get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies. Backing up the entire handset is a 5000mAh battery.

The Moto Edge sports a similar design with toned-down specifications. It has the same 6.7-inch screen as the Edge+ but is powered by the Snapdragon 765 processor along with 4GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The triple camera setup at the back includes a 64-megapixel lens alongside an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and the same 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor.