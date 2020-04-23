Moto Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: There’s more to it than 108MP cameras

tech

Among other features, if there’s anything for which the new Moto Edge+ smartphone is being touted the most, it is for the 108-megapixel camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. These two specs definitely put the smartphone at the top when it comes to spec-power. However, there’s a contender that sports the same processor and camera megapixel count – Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. So, with both having similar power, camera sensors and screens falling to the sides, it is only logical to compare them, at least on the basis of specs. So, here’s Moto Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus spec-wise comparison.

Display

The Moto Edge+ gets you a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution ‘Endless Edge’ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a slightly larger 6.9-inch screen size with better QHD+ (3200x1440 pixels) resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor

In terms of processor, both the smartphones are expected to perform equally well with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, certain regions including India get the Exynos 990 version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The difference comes in the form of user interface. Although Moto Edge+ uses a near stick Android UI, Samsung has its own OneUI 2.1 slapped on top of Android.

RAM and storage

The options are rather limited in both Moto Edge+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. You get 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 variant with Egde+ while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has the same RAM size but 128GB inbuilt storage. What’s worth adding is that Galaxy S20 Ultra has microSD card support of up to 1TB.

Rear cameras

Both the smartphones feature 108-megapixel primary cameras at the back with Quad Pixel technology, f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The difference here is that while Edge+ has a digital zoom of 10x, Galaxy S20 Ultra brings digital zooming of x100. Other than this, Edge+ has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide (117-degree) sensor with f/2.2 and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2, 48-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.5 and a VGA DepthVision camera.

Front camera

At the front, the Moto Edge+ has a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Battery

With the 5000mAh battery, the Moto Egde+ supports 18W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power sharing with other Qi-supporting devices. Samsung has the same 5000mAh battery capacity with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 9W reverse charging.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is already available in India but there’s no word when Motorola will launch its Edge+ here. While the Galaxy S20 Ultra costs Rs 97,900, the Moto Edge+ costs $999 in the US, which is roughly Rs 76,000. However, this can increase when launched in India due to custom duty and other taxes.