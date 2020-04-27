Moto Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 SoC to launch in India soon

tech

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:02 IST

Motorola launched its flagship smartphone Edge+ last week. The company plans to launch its new phones in India soon. Motorola Edge+ was launched alongside the Edge smartphone but it looks like only the former is releasing in India.

“The all-new Motorola edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera .Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India!” Motorola India head, Prashanth Mani tweeted.

The all-new Motorola edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera .Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India! pic.twitter.com/xhH8wjMREu — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) April 25, 2020

There’s no launch date specified for the Moto Edge+ as yet. And with the lockdown in place it seems unlikely that the phone will arrive anytime soon. Motorola is yet to start the sale of its foldable Razr phone.

ALSO READ: Moto Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Coming back to the Moto Edge+, it has a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. For photography, there’s a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens that also has a macro feature.

Up front, there’s a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies. Moto Edge+ has a punch-hole camera. The smartphone is also fuelled by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is quite expensive too with a price tag of $999 (Rs 77,000 approx) in the US. When it launches in India, the Moto Edge+ would be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro and more.