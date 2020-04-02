e-paper
Home / Tech / Moto G Stylus, G Power go on sale in US on April 16

Moto G Stylus, G Power go on sale in US on April 16

Moto G Stylus is Motorola’s first smartphone with the stylus support. Here’s what you need to know about the new Motorola phones.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:23 IST
Hindustan Times
It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
Motorola has begun taking pre-orders for its Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power in the US. The phones are scheduled to start shipping from April 16. Motorola G Stylus and Moto G Power are priced at $299.99 and $249.99 respectively.

The two phones were announced last month. Moto G Stylus is Motorola’s first smartphone with stylus support. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Note series, Moto G Stylus comes with mid-range specifications. The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with IPS panel and a punch-hole camera.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone comes with three rear cameras including 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The stylus can be used to “edit photos, jot down notes, sketch artwork, copy and paste text and even mark up screenshots,” according to Motorola.

Moto G Power is essentially the rebranded version of Moto G8 Power. The phone has almost the same specifications as the Moto G Stylus sans the stylus support.

Moto G Power comes with inferior 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. It has lesser 64GB storage. The phone is powered by a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Both the phones run on Android 10 out-of-the-box, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

